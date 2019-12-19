Man Accused of Raping, Impregnating Teen Girl and Molesting 2 Other Kids Is Arrested in Ontario: Police

A man suspected of raping a teenage girl and molesting two other children years ago was arrested this week in Ontario, police announced Thursday.

Brandon Yaag, 34, was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with multiple child victims, unlawful intercourse with a minor and rape of an intoxicated person, according to the Barstow Police Department.

Yaag is accused of furnishing alcohol to a 16-year-old girl and raping her about seven years ago, police said in a news release. She became pregnant and had the baby.

An investigation began this year on Jan. 15, after police received a report of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor that resulted in pregnancy, according to the release.

While investigating, detectives learned that the girl had been molested by the suspect at the age of 11, when Yaag lived in her family’s home in Barstow, police said.

Two other children at the residence were also allegedly molested by the suspect in 2004, the release stated. They were 11 and 12 years old at the time.

A paternity test confirmed Yaag was the father of the victim’s child, now 7, police said.

Yaag was interviewed at his workplace in Ontario on Wednesday before being arrested, according to the release.

He’s being held on $350,000 and has a court date scheduled for Thursday, according to San Bernardino County inmate records.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthew Helms at 760 255-5132 or the Barstow police at 760-256-2211. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463.