Man Wounded When Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Gunfire on 10 Freeway in El Monte

A man was wounded when an apparent road rage incident escalated into gunfire on the 10 Freeway in El Monte late Wednesday night.

Authorities were alerted to a possible freeway shooting on the westbound 10 Freeway between the 605 Freeway and Santa Anita Avenue just before 10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Investigators determined that several rounds were fired from a white Ford pickup truck at the victim’s vehicle as a result of a road rage incident.

The victim and her passenger, initially unaware that shots had struck their vehicle, attempted to chase down the pickup truck.

After exiting on Temple City Boulevard, the victim lost sight of the suspect’s pickup when it turned east onto Loftus Drive and sped away.

The victim realized a short time later that the right side of her vehicle and her right front passenger had been struck by the gunfire.

The passenger was “grazed” by a bullet, El Monte Police Department Lt. Cramer said.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It was unclear if the pickup truck was occupied by more than one person.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CHP at 323-980-4600.