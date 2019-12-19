Mother of Baby Killed When NorCal Sheriff’s Patrol Car Rear-Ends Vehicle Has Also Died: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother has died days after being critically injured in a crash involving a San Joaquin County deputy, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Thursday.

Kalesha Johnson and her 1-year-old son Kevin Hart III, who was also killed in the crash, were rear-ended by a deputy in his patrol car while driving north on Interstate 5 near Stockton on Saturday night, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

KTXL obtained home surveillance video of the crash. The footage shows Johnson’s car slowing down with the blinkers on. Moments later, investigators with the California Highway Patrol say Deputy Kengie Yang rear-ended her.

The crash forced both vehicles down the embankment, investigators said. Good Samaritans performed CPR on Johnson while the deputy tried to save the little boy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities.