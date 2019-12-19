No Criminal Wrongdoing in 30 Horse Deaths at Santa Anita, DA’s Office Investigation Finds

BREAKING: No Evidence of Crimes in 30 Horse Deaths at Santa Anita, DA’s Office Investigation Finds

Posted 11:25 AM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, December 19, 2019
Race horses run on the final day of the winter/spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23, 2019 in Arcadia, California. Santa Anita ownership banned a Hall of Fame trainer yesterday following the death of a fourth horse from his stable at the track. It was the 30th race horse to die at the famed racetrack since December 26. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California prosecutors found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes during an investigation into a spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita Park race track over the past year, according to a report issued Thursday.

A task force formed by the Los Angeles district attorney found the 49 deaths at the track during a 12-month period ending in June occurred at a rate higher than the national average, but lower than previous years in the past decade and lower than Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey made two dozen recommendations for improving safety at racetracks and said she would sponsor legislation to make veterinary records more transparent for horses racing in California.

“Horse racing has inherent risks but is a legally sanctioned sport in California,” Lacey said in a statement. “Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders.”

