Rose Parade Float Preview #7: Lions International, Shriners Hospitals For Children & Wescom Credit Union

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at some of the 21 Rose Parade Floats under construction at Phoenix Decorating Company. We saw the work being performed on the Lions International, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Wescom Credit Union.

Also, volunteers are needed. If you would like to help, contact the PetalPushers®. The PetalPushers® is a groups volunteers who gather annually to decorate the Lutheran Hour Ministries Float as well as more than 20-other Rose Parade floats.

They welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes, and more! Everyone 13 and older is welcome! Please note: youth groups must be accompanied by adults at a ratio of one (1) adult per five (5) youth. Notice: Due to safety concerns and insurance regulations, all volunteers MUST be 13 years or older.

Take a look at the float decorating schedule here.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com