Dementia Patient Missing for Weeks Following His Twin’s DUI Arrest Is Jailed After Being Found in Pasadena

A 62-year-old South Los Angeles man with dementia who vanished more than a month ago after his twin brother’s arrest was taken into custody Wednesday after being located in Pasadena, police said.

Officers found Douglas James when they responded to a report of a man sleeping in the lobby of a pediatric dental office in the 1100 block of East Green Street, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Bill Grisafe told KTLA on Thursday.

James was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the lieutenant said.

Los Angeles County inmate records showed James was booked Wednesday morning on a felony and is being held without bail.

Police did not release any details about the warrant.

James was reported missing after being dropped off by California Highway Patrol officers in West Carson — about 12 miles away from his home in the Florence area — on the night of Nov. 5 following his brother’s arrest on suspicion of DUI.

He was a passenger in a car being driven by his brother, Donald James, when officers pulled the vehicle over on the 110 Freeway in Carson about 9:45 p.m., according to CHP.

Donald was taken to a CHP station and held for about 10 minutes before being cited and ordered to appear in court in February, said Mark Ravis, the family’s attorney.

Meanwhile, officers dropped off Douglas at the Carl’s Jr. at 840 Sepulveda Blvd, verifying he had a cellphone and wallet before they left, according to CHP.

When Donald arrived at their residence in the 8200 block of Main Street around 1 a.m., he was stunned to find his brother wasn’t there, as officers had told him they would drive Douglas home.

“I told them, ‘I don’t care what you guys do with me, please take my brother home; he don’t know where to go,'” Donald said last month. “So they said they would take him home.”

He added that he repeatedly informed officers his brother had been diagnosed with dementia — something CHP said the agency wasn’t aware of until later.

“It is our understanding Douglas James communicated with the officers freely and logically and exhibited no indication he was unable to care for himself,” officials with the agency stated.

Donald says he called CHP and was told officers left his twin at an Arco gas station at 810 Sepulveda Blvd. He got his car out of impound, drove to Carson and began searching.

Then, Donald said CHP told him his brother had been dropped off at a nearby Jack in the Box before telling him it had actually been the Carl’s Jr.

After an intense search, a missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 7.

It was not immediately clear how long Douglas was in the Pasadena area, which is about 24 miles from where CHP says it dropped him off.

Police also did not provide any additional details about his whereabouts for the past six weeks.

