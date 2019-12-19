Temecula Caretaker Arrested, Accused of Abusing Foster Siblings After 3-Year-Old Was Hospitalized

A Temecula woman was arrested after detectives determined she was physically and verbally abusing foster children in her care, deputies said Thursday.

Yoko Issac, 43, was taken into custody around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday following a two-month investigation launched when her 3-year-old foster child was hospitalized with suspicious injuries, the Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

After the girl landed in the hospital on Oct. 22, investigators learned she and her 11-year-old brother had been in Issac’s care for the past two years.

Detectives say they uncovered sufficient evidence to show Issac was subjecting the siblings to both verbal and physical abuse.

The pair were the only children in Isaac’s care, and social workers relocated them after the criminal conduct was uncovered, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation culminated in a search warrant being served Wednesday at Issac’s home on the 40000 block of Holden Circle. Officials say they seized evidence connected to the abuse.

Isaac was subsequently booked on suspicion of torture, inflicting great bodily injury and corporal punishment on a child.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Investigator Franchville at 951-696-3000, or sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.