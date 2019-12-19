× Under Fire for Labor Policies, Fashion Nova Settles $1.75M Lawsuit Over Shipping Delays and Returns

Fashion Nova, the Vernon-based fast-fashion retailer known for a heavy Instagram presence backed by celebrities like Cardi B, reached a $1.75 million settlement Thursday with local prosecutors over its returns policy and shipping delays.

The consumer protection lawsuit was settled just days after the New York Times published an investigation revealing illegal labor practices uncovered by federal officials. Factory workers in the L.A. area get paid illegally low wages to produce Fashion Nova’s bodycon dresses and other trendy pieces often selling for around just $15 to $40.

However, the settlement reached with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office deals with Fashion Nova’s shortfalls not with its employees but with its customers. As part of the deal, the company has agreed to pay $250,000 in restitution to customers and another $1.5 million in costs, penalties and other fees.

It did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The civil complaint was filed by prosecutors from the counties of Los Angeles, Alameda, Napa and Sonoma in Alameda County Superior Court.

Until at least April 2018, the company repeatedly failed to ship items to California customers within 30 days and did not provide adequate notices about the delays, according to prosecutors.

According to state law, online sales delivered to California customers must generally be shipped within 30 days — a policy that requires customers be given a refund or written notice if the shipment is delayed.

“The content of these notices is regulated by statute and must include the expected duration of the delay and an offer for a refund upon request,” a statement from the DA’s office explains.

Prosecutors said Fashion Nova also failed to clearly state its policy for returned items. The retailer’s website currently displays a detailed policy providing store credit for returns with very specific parameters for products of certain prices: “All items with prices ending in $.00, .96, .97 and .98 are final sale and cannot be returned for store credit.”

As part of the settlement, prosecutors said, Fashion Nova has agreed to change some business practices.

The DA’s office has been reached for further details on the terms of the settlement, including what company practices are being changed and whether county prosecutors are taking action in regard to allegations of illegal labor practices. The story will be updated as any new information comes.