3 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Boat in Marina del Rey

Three people were hurt, two of them seriously, after a fire broke out on a boat in Marina del Rey Friday afternoon, officials said.

Baywatch del Rey reported that a 35-foot power vessel was burning heavily in the marina’s main channel around 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It took crews about half an hour to extinguish the flames.

Two people were taken to the hospital with major burn injuries, and a third was transported with minor injuries, firefighters said.

There was no information available on the patients’ ages or genders.

The boat was completely destroyed and sank, fire supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

Investigators were sent to the scene around 2:20 p.m., but the blaze’s cause remains unknown, according to Sims.