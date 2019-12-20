× Alaska Airlines Launches 2-for-1 Airfare Sale — but Just for 1 Day

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? Alaska Airlines just launched a 2-for-1 airfare sale that’s pretty irresistible. Buy a ticket on certain routes and book a second ticket for (almost) free. The sale starts at 7 a.m. and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Dec. 20.

The sale applies to Los Angeles flights to Maui and Honolulu in Hawaii; Los Angeles to Boston and Baltimore; and intra-California flights, such as L.A. to San Francisco. The sale is good for other West Coast departure cities, such as San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and Portland. The travel window is from Jan. 7 through Feb. 12.

To buy tickets, go to the airline’s sale page, called Let’s BOGO (which stands for “buy one, get one free”). Use the promo code “LETSBOGO” when buying a ticket, and pay only taxes and fees for the second ticket. You’ll need to have the second person’s name to reserve. Rules apply, including a limitation of one discount code per reservation.

Also on Dec. 20, passengers wearing a holiday sweater — it doesn’t have to be ugly — will receive priority boarding on Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

