Anaheim Approves Angel Stadium Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From fields where alfalfa, corn and oranges had grown, a stadium blossomed. Anaheim Stadium opened in 1966, welcoming the Angels with a scoreboard that rose 230 feet and announced the city’s arrival as a major league home.

Over the decades, the team has changed its geographic label from California to Anaheim to Los Angeles, but it never has abandoned Angel Stadium. On Friday, the Anaheim City Council approved an agreement that could extend the Angels’ tenure in town toward the end of the century.

By a 4-2 vote, the council agreed to sell the city-owned stadium and the surrounding parking lots to a company controlled by Angels owner Arte Moreno. Council members Denise Barnes and Jose Moreno voted no, after the council majority rejected their proposal to postpone the vote.

The sale is the first in a series of agreements intended to transform an aging stadium and acres of parking lots into a vibrant entertainment district that would make the area come alive before and after the Angels play, and on days they do not play at all.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Anaheim approves first-step sale agreement for Angel Stadium site. More: https://t.co/BJSCYwof8v — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) December 21, 2019

City Council votes 4-2 to approve purchase and sale agreement for 153-acre property including Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Next steps to come in early 2020. — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) December 21, 2019