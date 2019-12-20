× Barstow Woman Arrested After Baby Found With 7 Rib Fractures, Other Injuries

Detectives arrested a 28-year-old Barstow woman Thursday night after a 5-month-old boy described as her relative was found to have injuries including seven healing rib fractures, sheriff’s officials said.

Kristin Danielle Andrews was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse causing injury, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

The investigation began Thursday when social workers notified sheriff’s officials about a possible case of abuse.

“The five-month-old victim was admitted to (Loma Linda University Medical Center) with seven healing rib fractures, bruises on his wrist and petechiae (broken capillaries) on his face,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Sheriff’s investigators determined Andrews was responsible for the injuries and arrested her shortly before midnight on Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials and county booking records.

Authorities described Andrews as a relative of the victim, but declined to provide further details.

Bail for Andrews was set at $100,000 bail pending her initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail Detective Wendi Beaton at 909-387-3615.