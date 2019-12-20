× Chula Vista Police Ring Doorbell Camera Sting Targets Package Thieves But Concerns Privacy Advocates

The holidays are here, and delivery drivers aren’t the only ones paying homes a visit. Fueled by the ease of online shopping, porches are piled high with packages — easy targets for thieves.

Over the last several weeks, the Chula Vista Police Department has been leveraging one of its newest technological tools — a partnership with the doorbell-camera company Ring — to crack down on the thefts.

But the strategy the department employed in at least one of those operations concerned privacy advocates and later prompted Ring to launch an investigation into the matter.

Ring, a home security company best known for its internet-connected doorbell camera, has forged hundreds of video-sharing partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the country. Although departments need permission from residents to access the footage, the ever-growing network of cameras has fueled concern over potential abuses.

