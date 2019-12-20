× Court Orders Bel-Air Megamansion to Be Torn Down

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid once scoffed at the idea of tearing down the colossal mansion that had landed him in criminal court, telling Town and Country magazine that “Bel Air will fall before this will.”

Now a court has ordered that the mega-mansion must, in fact, come down, capping years of battles between Hadid and Bel-Air neighbors over the fate of the unfinished house.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan declared weeks ago that the hulking structure was a “danger to the public” and ordered it to be torn down to the slab.

But that order was put on hold after the company that owns the site, 901 Strada LLC, abruptly declared bankruptcy. At a hearing Tuesday, a bankruptcy judge tossed out the filing, saying it had only been lodged to thwart the demolition.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.