Detectives Investigate Discovery of Woman’s Body Along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Detectives launched an investigation in Malibu on Friday afternoon, where the body of a woman was found along Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

The body was found just before 1 p.m. along the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.