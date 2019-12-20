Detectives Investigate Discovery of Woman’s Body Along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Posted 5:14 PM, December 20, 2019, by

Detectives launched an investigation in Malibu on Friday afternoon, where the body of a woman was found along Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

The body was found just before 1 p.m.  along the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.