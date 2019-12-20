Early-Morning Blaze Damages Multiple Businesses at Woodland Hills Strip Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early-morning fire damaged at least three businesses after erupting in a Woodland Hills strip mall Friday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 23000 block of West Mulholland Drive.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to fight the fire, which was burning in a common attic space, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Crews contained the blaze to three units of the roughly 500-foot-long building, Capt. Erik Scott said.

“We did have a partial roof collapse,” Scott said. Fortunately, the businesses were all closed when the fire started so no injuries have been reported, he said.

The units damaged by the fire included the Pet Food Express, a dry cleaner and an alteration store.

No animals were inside the Pet Food Express store, Scott said.

It took firefighters nearly one hour and twenty minutes to douse the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and point of origin of the fire, Scott said.

Officials will be looking for surveillance video to help with the investigation.