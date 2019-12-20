× Fire Causes Partial Roof Collapse at Rowland Heights Strip Mall

A dry-cleaning business sustained major damage when a fire ignited at a strip mall in Rowland Heights Friday morning.

The blaze was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Nogales Street and took firefighters about an hour to completely knock down, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Emergency crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the one-story strip mall.

The roof of the building partially collapsed as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.