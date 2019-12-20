First Time Home Buyers: Everything You Need To Do Before You Start Looking with Mardi Kari | Home Made

Posted 4:01 AM, December 20, 2019

We’ve received a ton of questions about how to begin your new home search. In this episode, we will be talking about your credit score, the down payment, affordable options for first time home buyers like the tenancy in common and much more. I enlisted Mardi Kari for his expertise. Mardi is Senior Vice President of Arcstone Financial. He started his career at a credit union after graduating from High School at just 16 years old.

