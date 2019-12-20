How can I see my favorite marching band in the Rose Parade?

Marching bands from around the United States and all over the world will be featured during the Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 1, 2020.

If you can’t be in Pasadena to cheer on your hometown band, don’t worry, KTLA 5 has you covered!

On New Year’s Day, in addition to our regular live stream of the entire Tournament of Roses Parade, we will be live streaming a separate video feed that focuses on the bands!

It’s the KTLA 5 Band Cam, presented by Blue Shield of California.

To watch the KTLA 5 Band Cam, visit the KTLA 5 News Facebook page on New Year’s Day, starting at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern. Click this link to go directly to the KTLA 5 Facebook page.

We will also feature the KTLA 5 Band Cam on our website at KTLA.com.

Bands featured this year include: