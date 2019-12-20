Inglewood Mayor James Butts Accused of Harassment by Former Executive Assistant

Posted 2:58 PM, December 20, 2019, by
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. attends the Canopy Shell Topping Out Celebration in Inglewood on April 15, 2019, to celebrate progress on L.A. Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. attends the Canopy Shell Topping Out Celebration in Inglewood on April 15, 2019, to celebrate progress on L.A. Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A onetime aide to Inglewood Mayor James Butts is accusing him of harassment, “abusive conduct” and retaliation, saying in a letter from her attorney to the city of Inglewood on Thursday that she also was unfairly ousted from her job.

Melanie McDade-Dickens alleges that she and Butts had a years-long consensual romantic relationship before she ended it — a claim that the mayor has previously declined to confirm or deny to The Times.

However, her attorney, Carl Douglas, presented the allegations to city officials on Friday during a closed-door pre-disciplinary hearing in which McDade-Dickens fought to keep her job. The 12-page letter details several instances of alleged verbal harassment and attempts to follow her, and says that Butts would threaten to “physically harm her.”

Butts didn’t respond to a list of questions from The Times, but Mira Hashmall, a lawyer representing the city, said the mayor “categorically denies any allegations relating to alleged harassment or retaliation.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.