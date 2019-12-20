× Palmdale Teacher Placed on Leave for 2nd Time in 2 Months After Alleged Racist, Inappropriate Comments

A Palmdale history teacher has been placed on administrative leave for the second time in two months after students accused her of repeatedly making inappropriate and racist comments targeting Latino and black children in class.

Students at Space and Aeronautics Gateway to Exploration Magnet Academy said that the teacher has praised President Trump’s border wall, saying Mexicans should go back to their country, and that she would “bring back” slavery. The teacher, who has not been identified, also said she would torture students and made comments about eating human flesh, classmates told school officials.

Latinos make up the largest student population in the school district — about 70% — followed by black students, data show.

Ryan Beardsley, assistant superintendent of human resources at the Palmdale School District, confirmed Friday that the teacher is on leave as officials investigate. She was first placed on leave in late October after students brought concerns about her comments to staff members.

