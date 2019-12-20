Rich on Tech: Why You Should Stop Swiping a Card at the Gas Pump

Posted 9:17 AM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, December 20, 2019

Visa warns about gas station card fraud; a new way to stream local OTA channels; best gadgets of the past 10 years; Instagram fights online bullying.

Listeners ask about the differences between a Chromebook and laptop; Android or iPhone and how to block annoying ads on an Android phone.

 

Links Mentioned:

 

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.