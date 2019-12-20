Rose Parade Float Preview #8: Odd Fellows, Sikhs, Kiwanis & Farmers Insurance

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats.
Today, Gayle got a sneak peek at some of the 21 Rose Parade Floats under construction at Phoenix Decorating Company. Today, we saw the work being performed on the floats for Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Sikh American, Kiwanis, and Farmers Insurance.
Volunteers are needed. If you would like to help, contact Petal Pushers. The PetalPushers® are a groups volunteers who gather annually to decorate the Lutheran Hour Float and other floats.
They welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes, and Boy/Girl Scout Troops.
Everyone 13 and older is welcome! Please note: youth groups must be accompanied by adults at a ratio of one (1) adult per five (5) youth.
NOTICE: Due to safety concerns and insurance regulations, all volunteers MUST be 13 years or older.
Click here for their float decorating schedule.