× Ventura County Leaders to Sponsor Legislation to Keep Death Records From the Public

In a move that 1st Amendment advocates say could be a step back for California’s open records law, Ventura County leaders agreed this week to sponsor state legislation that would bar the disclosure of death records to the public.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to find legislators willing to introduce a bill that would keep autopsy reports and death investigations private. The legislation has not been drafted, and the specifics of the proposed change have not been made clear.

Dr. Christopher Young, the county’s chief medical examiner, indicated that he is in favor of a law that would not allow for the release of death records to the public, which would include journalists. Young said the state’s law governing the release of death records — the California Public Records Act — is murky and “does not clearly protect the privacy of families.”

Privacy rights awarded to individuals under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, which shields a person’s medical records from public review, should extend after death, Young said. He added that death records often contain personal information about a person’s health, medical history, detailed descriptions of their anatomy, their living situation and exactly how they died.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.370488 -119.139064