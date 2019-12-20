Video Shows K-9 Lunging at Pursuit Suspect Through Shattered Window, Taking Him Down in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wanted in connection with an assault was taken down by a police K-9 that lunged through his window after a pursuit ended in Corona early Friday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers started following the man's vehicle after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Fontana, the Corona Police Department said.

The chase came to a stop near El Cerrito Road and the 15 Freeway about 12:50 a.m., but the driver refused to surrender, police said.

CHP called local police for backup, and they responded with the K-9 named Duke.

"Officer Neff and his partner K9 Duke responded to assist and gave several opportunities for the suspect to give up as well, which he refused," the department tweeted.

Video shows a CHP officer breaking the driver's window before the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois jumps through the shattered glass and appears to bite the man.

The man struggles as the dog bites at him before officers open the door and appear to pull the dog off.

He falls to the ground and several officers take him down, video shows. Fontana police later took the man into custody.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Corona police. He was has not yet been identified.

Authorities did not provide details on the alleged assault in Fontana.

No other injuries were reported and no further details were available.