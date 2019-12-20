× Woman, Daughter Admit to Stealing Man’s Dog in Long Beach, Ordered to Take Animal Cruelty Course

A woman and her daughter pleaded no contest to stealing a 72-year-old man’s dog in Long Beach earlier this year, officials announced Friday.

Patricia Juarez, 50 and Erika Juarez Trujillo, 24, pleaded to one misdemeanor count each of petty theft in connection to the April 5 incident.

The women were sentenced to three years probation, 30 days of community labor, modified animal neglect classes, an online animal cruelty course and ordered to keep 100 yards away from the location of the incident.

The crime occurred along the 800 block of Molino Avenue while the victim was walking his small white dog named Chewie.

The women were in a vehicle when they pulled up next to the man, pushed him down and left the scene with his dog, Long Beach police officials said at the time.

The women were arrested after an investigation led authorities to South Gate. Chewie was found and returned to his owner.

The pair had previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery and elder abuse.