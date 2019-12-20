Zócalo Public Square Publisher Resigns After Investigation Finds Discriminatory, Inappropriate Conduct

Gregory Rodriguez submitted his resignation Friday, and his last day is Jan. 3.(Credit: Annie Wells/Los Angeles Times)

Zócalo Public Square publisher Gregory Rodriguez is stepping down as head of the prominent Los Angeles cultural and publishing nonprofit, Arizona State University announced Friday, a departure coming after an internal investigation found that he created an abusive workplace and engaged in behavior that discriminated against employees.

A spokesperson for Arizona State, which oversees Zócalo Public Square, said Rodriguez submitted his resignation Friday and his last day will be Jan. 3, 2020. He will no longer work for Arizona State in any capacity, the spokesperson said.

“Discussions are ongoing regarding a severance agreement and release of claims,” the university spokesperson said.

Rodriguez’s name and title had been removed from Zócalo Public Square’s staff list on the organization’s website by Friday afternoon.

