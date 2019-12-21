20-Year-Old Man Found Critically Injured on Street in Westlake District

A Google Maps image shows Union Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday after officers found him bleeding near a major intersection a few blocks away from MacArthur Park, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it responded to a call about a person bleeding on the street near Union Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard at around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man who appeared to be either shot or stabbed, police told KTLA. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to LAPD.

Investigators provided no details about his possible attacker nor any further information about the case.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report. 

