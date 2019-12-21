3.9 Quake Shakes Area Near Ridgecrest Overnight

Posted 7:10 AM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, December 21, 2019
A U.S. Geological Survey map shows where a magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit near Ridgecrest at 12:24 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time nine miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 27 miles from California City, Calif., 55 miles from Barstow, Calif., 63 miles from Rosamond, Calif. and 64 miles from Tehachapi, Calif..

In the past 10 days, there have been eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

