× 3.9 Quake Shakes Area Near Ridgecrest Overnight

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time nine miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 27 miles from California City, Calif., 55 miles from Barstow, Calif., 63 miles from Rosamond, Calif. and 64 miles from Tehachapi, Calif..

In the past 10 days, there have been eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.