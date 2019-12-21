× 2 Buses Go Up in Flames at LAX-it Lot

Two unoccupied passenger buses erupted with flames, and a third was damaged, in the LAX-it Lot at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night, officials said.

The fire was first reported just before 9 p.m. at the lot, 9610 S. Sky Way, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Two liquid propane-powered buses were “fully involved” with fire, Humprey said, but there were no initial reports of any injuries, nor anyone on board the buses. Fire officials initially reported three buses were in flames.

About 25 firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes minutes, Humphrey said.

“Though the fire’s cause remains under investigation, there is no reason to consider it suspicious at this time,” he said.

The fire broke out amid a holiday weekend expected to see nearly 6 million travelers.

Service at the LAX-it Lot was briefly shut down as a result of the fire, officials said.

LAX staff and APD officers will be on hand to help guests. Emergency crews on scene at the LAX-it lot and working to restore service to the pick up lot as soon as possible. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019

The LAX-it lot is closed for up to 60 minutes for fire response. Passengers may take the G bus to the Metro green line station as an alternate for ride apps or taxis until the lot reopens. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019