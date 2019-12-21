A Wet Christmas in SoCal? First of 2 Storms Expected to Arrive in L.A. Sunday

Posted 8:25 AM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, December 21, 2019
Low-hanging clouds blanket downtown L.A. as seen above Ela Park in Lincoln Heights on Dec. 4, 2019. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California endured a Thanksgiving on heavy rain and snow.

How does Christmas look? A new storm is coming our way just in the for the holiday week. Here is what we know.

The forecast

The first of two storm systems to hit the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday — just in time for the first day of winter — and linger through Monday. That storm is predicted to dump half an inch to an inch of rain across the Southland, said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The rain is expected to let up slightly Christmas Eve, but there’s a chance of showers during the day as another system, also from the Gulf of Alaska, moves into the region, Rorke said.

(Credit: Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

