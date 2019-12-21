Authorities Find 50 Pounds of Weed and Altered AR-15 in Raid of Allegedly Illegal Menifee Dispensary

Sheriff’s deputies discovered 50 pounds of weed and an AR-15 rifle with an altered serial number when they raided an allegedly illegal dispensary in Menifee, authorities said Friday.

Alfonso Villegas, 25, was arrested on suspicion of drug charges, possession of an assault rifle and possession of an assault rifle with altered serial numbers following the bust, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the department’s Lake Elsinore station started receiving complaints about a possibly illegal dispensary at the beginning of December, sheriff’s officials said. On Friday, they served a search warrant at the business in the 23000 block of Bundy Canyon Road.

Authorities also found “large amounts” of cash along with the cannabis and gun, according to a news release from the department. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Deputy Tran at 951-245-3300.