Bernie Sanders Rallies in Venice Alongside AOC, Drawing Thousands of Supporters

Posted 5:47 PM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, December 21, 2019
Data pix.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Venice Saturday with a rally that drew thousands of supporters. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Dec. 21, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.