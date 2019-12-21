Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Venice Saturday with a rally that drew thousands of supporters. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Dec. 21, 2019.
Bernie Sanders Rallies in Venice Alongside AOC, Drawing Thousands of Supporters
