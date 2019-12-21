Christina Pascucci Visits 71 Above in Downtown L.A. for Delicious Cuisine and Breathtaking Views

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina took us 71 floors above Los Angeles to the highest restaurant west of the Mississippi.

71 Above is located in the U.S. Bank Tower 960 feet above ground and offers 360 degree views of the City of Angels.

That’s something that resonates with Angelenos because they can see their stomping grounds, Alex Hasbany, general manager of the restaurant, said.

"Our inner mantra is, 'we have to be so good at what we do, that the view becomes tertiary,’” he said.

Chef Javier Lopez can actually see the East Los Angeles location where he was born from the dining room of the restaurant.

"Now I am on top of the world, I guess," he said.

Christina got to try some of Javier’s creations and she was very impressed.

She liked this place so much, she recommended it to Jessica for a date night!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 53.