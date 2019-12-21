Jessica Makes a Winter Sangria and Other Festive Cocktails With Drinks Writer Prairie Rose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica thought it would be fun to whip up some holiday cocktails.

Drink writer and blogger Prairie Rose came over to share some special drinks for this time of year.

Prairie, who has a blog and podcast called “Bit by a Fox,” said people are drawn to dark spirits, spice and richer flavors during the holidays.

Some of the recipes she shared are perfect for ringing the new year, or a fun holiday brunch with friends.

For more information about Bit by a Fox, visit Prairie’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 53.

Winter Sangria, courtesy of Reed’s Ginger Beer

Ingredients

1 bottle of medium bodied dry red wine

1 bottle of Reed's Strongest Ginger Beer

1 cup of brandy

1/2 cup of orange liqueur

1/2 cup of lemon juice

1/2 cup of maple syrup

1 diced apple

Orange sliced into rounds

Served in balloon wine glass with blood oranges,

star anise, cloves 6 cinnamon sticks (garnish)

Instructions

In a large carafe, add all ingredients except ginger beer and cinnamon and let sit overnight. Serve in an ice-filled glass, top with ginger beer, and garnish with cinnamon sticks. ​

French 75

Brandy

Lemon juice

Simple syrup

Sparkling wine

Lemon twist garnish

Instructions

In an ice-filled shaker, add brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup and shake until chilled. Strain into a couple glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Pomegranate Mimosa

1 ounce of pomegranate juice

Sparkling wine

Pomegranate seeds

Instructions

In a flute glass, add pomegranate juice, top with sparkling wine and garnish with floating pomegranate seeds.

Honey Crisp Harvest Mule, courtesy of Reed’s Ginger Beer

Ingredients

2 ounces of Honeycrisp apple cider

2 ounces of vodka

1/2 ounce lemon juice

3 to 4 ounces of Reed's Strongest Ginger Beer

Candied ginger

Instructions

Add cider, vodka and lemon juice and ice to a shaker and shake until chilled. Strain into an ice-filled copper mule cup and garnish with candied ginger.