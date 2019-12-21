Jessica Makes Holiday Appetizers: Whipped Feta Dip With Pita Chips and Mini Baked Potato Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's holiday party time, when you're likely to have family and friends coming over. It's good to have some appetizers in your back pocket for hosting duties.

These apps are fun, easy to make and colorful!

Whipped Feta Dip

Ingredients

2 packs of pita bread

Block of feta cheese, cut into six pieces

3 cloves of garlic

1 cup of Greek yogurt

2 tomatoes, diced

1 red pepper, chopped

2 Persian cucumbers with skin, finely diced

6 radishes, chopped

1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 cup Italian flat leaf parsley chopped

Salt

Instructions

Cut the pita bread into fourths. Put them on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and toast in oven at 400 degrees until they're browned and crispy. Add feta cheese, 2 cloves garlic and greek yogurt in a food processor. Blend until smooth if you need a splash of milk to thin it out, that’s fine. Add tomatoes, red pepper, cucumbers, radishes, parsley and mix with dash of salt, lemon, olive oil and 1 grated clove of garlic. Pour whipped feta onto a serving plate, put veggies right in the middle of the dip creating a well and arrange pita chips on the outer edge of the plate Enjoy!

Mini Baked Potato Bites

Ingredients

Bag of small Hasselback potatoes

2 tablespoons of melted butter

Salt

Pepper

2 tablespoon of olive oil

Sour cream

Chives, chopped

Crumbled bacon

Instructions:

Place potatoes one by one on a wooden spoon and use a knife to cut small vertical cuts across the potato. The wooden spoon will help prevent you from cutting all the way through the potato. Put potatoes with cuts into a bowl with melted better, olive oil, dash of salt and pepper and mix to coat. Place potatoes on a baking sheet, madeleine pan or mini muffin tin and bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 400 degrees and flip potatoes after 15 to 20 minutes. Top the potatoes with a topping of your choice. Jessica added a dollop of sour cream, bacon crumbles and chives. Serve and enjoy!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 53.