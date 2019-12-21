Jessica Makes Polish Horn Cookies With Her Mom

Jessica’s mom Debbie has been making Polish horn cookies for about 40 years and they are one of Jessica’s favorites.
Debbie makes these cute pastries every holiday season.
Jessica never made them with her mom, she just ate them, she admitted. But this holiday season, the two gals got to make them together!
Debbie, Jessica and Jessica’s dad were happy with the results.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 53.
Polish Horn Cookies
Ingredients
For dough:
- 6 cups of flour
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 stick of softened butter
- 16 ounces of Crisco
- 2 packages of active yeast
For filling:
- 1 pound of ground or chopped walnuts
- 2 cups of sugar
- 6 egg whites
For topping:
- Powdered sugar
Instructions
- For filling, mix walnuts, sugar and egg whites and chill overnight.
- For dough, add yeast to evaporated milk and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Add flour, salt, evaporated milk with yeast, butter and Crisco.
- Use your hands to mix together.
- Shape dough into medium-sized balls.
- Roll balls in sugar then using a drinking glass, roll the dough to about 3 inches round.
- Fill with about 1 teaspoon of walnut mixture and then shape like horns.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes.
- Cool completely on wire rack.
- Sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!