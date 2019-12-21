Jessica Makes Polish Horn Cookies With Her Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica’s mom Debbie has been making Polish horn cookies for about 40 years and they are one of Jessica’s favorites.

Debbie makes these cute pastries every holiday season.

Jessica never made them with her mom, she just ate them, she admitted. But this holiday season, the two gals got to make them together!

Debbie, Jessica and Jessica’s dad were happy with the results.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 53.

Polish Horn Cookies

Ingredients

For dough:

6 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 can of evaporated milk

3 egg yolks

1 stick of softened butter

16 ounces of Crisco

2 packages of active yeast

For filling:

1 pound of ground or chopped walnuts

2 cups of sugar

6 egg whites

For topping:

Powdered sugar

Instructions