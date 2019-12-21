Jody Maroni’s Sausage Kingdom Bows Out With a Venice Beach Goodbye After 40 Years

So here’s the thing about life: You think you’re going to make all these choices. And sure, you make some. But some also get made for you.

You say, I’m going to be this and I’m not going to be that. And then the lines blur and you end up a mix of this and that.

Jordan Monkarsh is the son of a Jewish butcher, who fled Poland in the 1930s — and who himself was the son of a ritual slaughterer in the old country.

Growing up, Monkarsh, born and raised in L.A., had no plans to assume the meat mantle. He was a reader. He was a dreamer. He loved poetry.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

But you don’t have to be from Los Angeles, I think, to get what’s lost when this kind of unique, homegrown family business disappears from the landscape. pic.twitter.com/jR9NgxlbB8 — Nita Lelyveld (@LATimescitybeat) December 21, 2019

Jody Monkarsh really is more of a quiet guy. He loves to read. He loves poetry. The alter ego, he created, however, to sell sausages was brash. “Hey you,” Jody Maroni would shout out from his stand in Venice Beach, “Your wife needs to taste my sausage!” pic.twitter.com/sR6naO6kJw — Nita Lelyveld (@LATimescitybeat) December 21, 2019