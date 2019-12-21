Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk Near Melrose Ave. in East Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in East Hollywood early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:20 a.m. after passersby came across a person down in the 800 block of North Mariposa Avenue, near Melrose and Normandie avenues, and called authorities, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived to find a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound, LAPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released his name nor any information about a suspect.

Some people who gathered at the scene later Saturday told KTLA they believe the victim could be their family member, and that he lives in the area.

Authorities provided no further details about the man's death.