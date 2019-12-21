Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, December 21st, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

This is the LAST Saturday before Christmas and Hanukkah! Wow! So, to help with your holiday shopping and entertaining, here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Hmmm! You might want to take your holiday guests to help with Rose Parade Float decorating. There's nothing like it!

After to watch my report, be sure to scroll down this page to take a look at the LONG list of events I did not have time to broadcast. Wow!

Enjoy! :-)

Volunteers Needed to Decorate the 2020 Rose Parade Floats

Petal Pushers

Petalpushers.org/volunteer

The PetalPushers® is a group of volunteers who gather annually to decorate the Lutheran Hour Float and other floats. We look forward to having you join us this year!

We welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes, and Boy/Girl Scout Troops.

Everyone 13 and older is WELCOME!

Please note, youth groups must be accompanied by adults at a ratio of one (1) adult per five (5) youth.

NOTICE: Due to safety concerns and insurance regulations, all volunteers MUST be 13 years or older.

Volunteers to Decorate the 2020 Rose Parade Floats

https://tournamentofroses.com/events/float-decoration-volunteer/

Experience the magic of the floats before they make their debut in the 2019 Rose Parade. During the final stages of preparation a variety of seeds, bark, fruits and vegetables, grasses and of course, flowers are being applied to the floats by experienced professionals as well as hard working volunteers.

Community members and visitors are needed each year to decorate floats for the Rose Parade. Whether looking to participate as an organized group or individual, float builders are happy to have the help.

All volunteer decorating opportunities are organized directly by the float builders. Please contact the float builders listed below for volunteer information:

Commercial float builders:

• Artistic Entertainment Services – Located in Pasadena

• Fiesta Parade Floats – Located in Irwindale

• Phoenix Decorating Co. – Located in Irwindale

Self-built float organizations:

• Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

• Cal Poly Universities

• Downey Rose Float Association

• La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

• Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

• South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

Most float builders have minimum age requirements. All volunteer decorators will be required to sign a waiver. Dress appropriately—float decorating can be messy and you may get glue, paint and/or dirt on your shoes and clothing. Wear old clothes and comfortable close-toed shoes, and bring a jacket as it can get cool in the evenings.

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade & Holiday

Newport Landing Cruises

309 Palm Street, Suite A

Newport Beach

https://www.christmasboatparade.com/

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Of Lights 2019 has it all. Elaborate Christmas light displays of bayfront estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country.

Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories. The Newport Beach Boat Parade is viewed by over 1.5 million people each season and is one of the largest boat parades you will likely ever see. Millions of holiday lights are a part of the Newport Beach Boat Parade and Ring Of Lights decorations making Newport Bay a "must see” for the holiday season.

Santa’s North Pole Village at Wisdome LA

Wisdome LA

1147 Palmetto Street

Los Angeles

Wisdome.la

Santa's North Pole Village at Wisdome LA is the first-ever immersive holiday experience taking place inside of four fun-filled geodesic domes. Easily making it the largest holiday installation the city of Los Angeles has ever seen!

Aquarium Holidays

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Get into the holiday spirit each this weekend at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Aquarium Holidays features a snow play area, photo opportunities with Santa in his traditional attire,

and Hanukkah storytelling with opportunities to play Dreidel on weekends. Every day Aquarium guests can also see Santa Diver giving “Fishmas” gifts to the animals, watch the

10:00 a.m. Penguin Parade, take photos at the holiday selfie station, witness snow fall in the Great Hall, and explore the gift stores for unique holiday shopping.

Children can enjoy holiday crafts along with appearances by Santa Diver, photo opportunities with Santa and holiday characters, and all the Aquarium holiday festivities.

Gifts for Good!

http://www.giftsforgood

Holiday shop and learn about the work and the merchandise featured by the company GIFTS FOR GOOD, whose gifts support the work of more than 40 nonprofits and social enterprises in 19 states and 65 countries around the globe - in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, North America and Europe.

Closing This Weekend!

Winter Fantasy 2019

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

Five Weekends in November and December

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

The Sawdust Festival festival grounds are transformed into a Winter Wonderland where 180 artists create, display and sell original creations over the course of five weekends.

The Winter Fantasy is offers the most unique holiday shopping in all of Southern California. Art media includes jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

Experience unique artwork by 180 artists, live holiday entertainment, great outdoor cafes, art classes and demonstrations, petting zoo, Santa and much, much more! With amazing art gifts, thousands of holiday decorations and picture-perfect moments, the Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy will become your family’s holiday tradition.

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne

Hot Toys: Great Choices for Holiday 2019

http://www.thetoyguy.com/holiday_toy_ideas_2019/

The holiday shopping is here! According to “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne, there are some wonderful ideas for virtually every child, from preschoolers to teenagers and beyond.

The toy year that began more than a year ago has yielded some great new toys, some outstanding updates, and a ton of creative play.

You’re going to want to bookmark the web page above because during the next few weeks, “The Toy Guy” will keep updating the information, as he wants to hear from kids and families about what’s making it onto their holiday wish lists for this year.

Plus, be sure to click on the WHERE TO BUY LINKS for availability and some great deals!

Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West 3rd Street, #3176

Los Angeles

http://www.kipstoyland.com

One-of-a-kind and historic toys can be found at historic Kip’s Toyland, known as L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.

This unique toy store is famous for not selling toys that plug-in. Kip’s believes in “the joy of play and interaction with others.”

Closing Sunday!

The Scenario Studio: A Photomusement Experience

Two Rodeo Drive

262 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310 248 1015

Thescenariostudio.com

The Scenario Studio invites the public to visit their new interactive photography pop-up experience, FREE OF CHARGE, on iconic Rodeo Drive, opening November 14th . The experience will be unlike any other selfie pop-up or "museum" because it will feature elaborate, professional photography sets, and top-of-the-line LED lighting guaranteed to make guests look incredible using their own smartphone cameras. It’s a “photomusement experience”.

Often referred to as "the most expensive photo booth in the world", Scenario has catered to celebrities and Fortune 500 companies for the past 12 years, specializing in building elaborate custom photo set in the middle of clients' parties for a single night. Virtually every A-List celebrity has experienced a Scenario photo shoot, including the Kardashians, Kanye West, John Legend, Krissy Teigen, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Chris Pratt, and hundreds of others. In the past, you had to "know someone" to get onto a Scenario set, but now, The Scenario Studio is making 5 incredible photo sets available to the public, customized for smartphone camera use, completely free of charge through the end of December.

Bai Holiday Ice Rink

Pershing Square

532 South Olive Street

Los Angeles

http://holidayicerinkdowntownla.com/

Glide into the holidays for ice skating in Pershing Square! The Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square offers the quintessential winter activity in the heart of beautiful downtown Los Angeles. Surrounded by art, lively activity and the impressive city skyline, our outdoor ice rink lets you enjoy entertainment and ice skating in Los Angeles under the sun and stars.

Open daily until January 20, 2020, you won’t want to miss this magical winter wonderland that promises to delight all ages. Grab family, friends, co-workers or a date and visit us for festive fun and unforgettable memories.

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

The exhibition cites 1960’s soul and funk as a source of inspiration while also referencing flower power genres of the 1990’s hip hop and house/techno scenes, contemporary practices of futurism and transgression through delight and bliss.

Psychedollia is a celebration of the monumental and small, ordinary and extraordinary events that depict Black life in all its facets. This year’s theme is a deep exploration of cultural imagery as depicted through the beauty and diversity of dolls. It seeks to positively reshape the dialogue on Black life & identity as portrayed in media and dominant society by highlighting Black is Beautiful, natural hair, counter culture, self-empowerment, Black liberation and agency.

The exhibition will feature full scale installations by artists within an overall design and curatorial effort by the house staff at the William Grant Still Arts Center. Our galleries will feature an installation by renowned artist, Pat Shivers and her Raggnation Dolls, a psychedelic altar by Dr. Cynthia Davis and pop-futurist artist Adah Glenn’s Triflin’ Toi Town room installation.

Other artists and collectors in the exhibition Nneka Gigi, Emi Motokawa, Stacey McBride-Irby, C. Jerome Woods, Joann Kimble, Pamela Boddie, Liz Graves, Johann Hassan, Orit Corech, Dawn Spears, Cookie Keeling Patterson, Teresa Tolliver, Angela Briggs, Billie Green, Heather Hilliard Bonds, Kimberly Sigman, Tamika Spencer, and Van Young.

A Doll Workshop with Teresa Tolliver

2pm-to-4pm

Part of the 39th Annual Black Doll Show “Psychedollia”

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

Teresa Tolliver is an artist who excels in ceramics, painting and mixed media. Tolliver has more than 25 years of experience as an arts educator working with children, youth and adults. She has partnered with the Theater of Hearts/Youth First, the California Youth Authority, The Music Center, the African American Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

A Los Angeles native, Tolliver always wanted to be an artist as a child, but “in the black neighborhood, you were not encouraged not be an artist because it’s not a steady career.” Tolliver became a secretary but could not let her yearnings for an art career be forgotten. So she studied art at California State University, Northridge. However, she believes she learned more on her own than in a formal settings. What she discovers in her search for knowledge is joyfully incorporated into her work—including, she says, “the good, the bad and the ugly.

Holiday Market & Glass Demo Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

Behold the magic of hand crafted glass as David and Kazumi Svenson light up the fires of the Museum of Neon Art’s workshop to create holiday ornaments and jewelry!

Trains at the Nixon Library

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. More than two dozen whimsical Christmas trees adorn the halls of the Nixon Library for visitors to enjoy including the new 20-feet tall Cosmic Christmas Tree. Also here, a whistling wonderland of TRAINS, featuring a dozen bustling tracks, 500 square feet of handcrafted model scenery, and five expertly designed layouts including the new Rocket Railroad space-themed layout.

The showcase reflects President Nixon’s love of trains that began during his Yorba Linda childhood, in his boyhood home now located on the Nixon Library campus.

In his memoirs, Mr. Nixon recalled, “In the daytime, I could see the smoke from the steam engines. Sometimes at night, I was awakened by the whistle of a train and then I dreamed of the far-off places I wanted to visit someday.”

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoolights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo’s brightest annual tradition is back! As in year’s past, L.A. Zoo Lights transforms the zoo grounds into a world of light and holiday magic. The after-hours event offers brightly lit displays, seasonal treats, visits with Santa, and festive family-friendly experience every night throughout the entire holiday season.

Feature’s for this year’s edition include:

§ The World’s Largest Illuminated Pop-Up Book – created exclusively for the L.A. Zoo.

§ Capture holiday memories in a photo with Santa Claus in a charming new setting on select dates (see below.)

§ Warm up with hot cocoa and other holiday treats available for purchase.

§ Become part of the show with glowing merchandise available for purchase.

§ Park for free every night.

L.A. Zoo Lights runs nightly through January 5, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. It will be closed December 24, and December 25.

Santa Claus will be available for photos from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the following selected dates through December 23.

Magical Chinese Lantern Festival

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magical-chinese-lantern-festival-tickets-71140187215

The Magical Chinese Lantern Festival returns to light up the night in Los Angeles with its BRAND NEW illuminated theme- “Blooming Seasons”!

Experience the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Pomona Fairplex like never before with bigger & brighter stunning lanterns inspired by nature. Bring the family! Children under the age of 4 are free!

• *Experience awe inspiring lantern displays that tower up to 30 feet high and 85 feet wide; even a 100-yard-long breathtaking Ceramic Chinese Dragon!

• *Explore vibrant lanterns depicting the four seasons of nature & animals in their native environments. Adventure through the Amazon Jungle or journey deep into a vast wonderland with animals, insects & reptiles, plus exotic trees and illuminated plants.

• *Children can ride Mythical Creature (with adult supervision).

• *Savor food and drinks.

• *Enjoy authentic live Chinese folk musical concerts & traditional dance shows.

• *Holiday displays await, including taking your photo with lantern Santa Claus.

• *Shop folk art souvenir booths.

*See the art of handcrafted Chinese lantern making, dating back to 2,000 years ago, with a modern twist. Each lantern is hand-crafted of modern materials and eco-friendly colored LED light bulbs, as well as visual moving parts to create larger-than-life imaginative displays.

(No pets allowed.)

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

If you have family and friends in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you might want to consider a visit to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, where in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum has opened an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

Holiday guests will enjoy this! It’s the FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

