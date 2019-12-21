Surfer Attacked by Shark Near Santa Rosa Island Off Santa Barbara Coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in San Diego is seen in a file image. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

U.S. Coast Guard members flew a surfer to a hospital by helicopter following a shark attack near Santa Rosa Island, off the coast of Santa Barbara, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The patient was bitten in a leg by an “unknown shark type” about 4 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived first on scene as firefighters responded by boat, officials said. Rescuers applied a tourniquet and rushed the wounded surfer to a hospital. The patient’s condition was described as stable. No description was available.

The attack took place on the northwest side of the island, authorities said.

No further details were available.

 

