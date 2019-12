Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With almost 6 million travelers expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the holiday weekend, airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead and arrive early to make sure they reach their destination on time.

Carlos Saucedo reports from LAX for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 21, 2019.

These are our "Super Peak" days for this winter holiday travel season. On these days: – Arrive Early: Add 1 hour to your travel plan

– Skip the Drive: If you can, please take public transit to the airport

– Get Real-Time Updates: Parking & traffic updates at @FlyLAXstats pic.twitter.com/Isd92PuOfQ — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 18, 2019

Tonight is busy. Tomorrow morning is also very busy. We are in the thick of the holiday travel season so please leave lots of extra time. Really! — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019

The best way to show your friends and family that you care this holiday season is to NOT have them pick you up from LAX! Seriously. If you're able, there are plenty of fast and affordable options to get home without suffering through holiday traffic: https://t.co/yVuQEYPbAy — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 22, 2019