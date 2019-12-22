× 6 Arrested in Attempted Street ‘Takeover’ Near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park: Police

A large group tried to “take over” an intersection by Knott’s Berry Farm on Saturday night, leading to multiple arrests that involved two brief police pursuits, officials said.

Officers quickly responded to La Palma and Western avenues after learning about the attempted takeover, the Buena Park Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Police managed to disperse the crowd before the takeover could begin. They also stopped multiple vehicles, the Police Department said. Two of the drivers involved led officers on a short chase, according to the agency.

In the end, four cars were impounded and six people were arrested on suspicion of racing, evading officers and child endangerment, authorities said.

Police did not release the names and ages of those involved. They did not specify what time officers responded to the scene.

The Cypress and La Palma police departments provided additional assistance during the incident, according to Buena Park officials.

Authorities provided no further details about the case.