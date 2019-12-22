Garage Fire in Compton Leaves 1 Person Dead; Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials are investigating into what may have caused a fire at a detached garage that left one person dead in Compton early Sunday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of San Vicente Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video from the scene shows responders attending to a person on the ground as other crews worked on the blackened garage. He was ultimately placed in an ambulance.

The Sheriff's Department later confirmed to KTLA that one person died in the blaze.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames to the garage, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. None of them suffered any injuries.

Authorities provided no further details about the fire.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.