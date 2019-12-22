× Internet Outage at Sacramento Airport Causes Holiday Travel Delays

An internet connectivity issue at the Sacramento International Airport has caused numerous flight delays during the final travel weekend before Christmas, according to airport officials.

The internet outage began Saturday night, preventing computer access and causing airline officials to manually check in passengers, which delayed 11 flights, said airport spokesperson Samantha Mott, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Sunday.

Mott said the airport is working with AT&T to resolve the connectivity issue, which is a widespread outage in the area and still affecting outgoing flights Sunday morning.

Southwest Airlines flights are the most impacted by the delays, according to Mott.

Mott recommends passengers traveling Sunday to call their airline directly to see which flights have been delayed or been canceled.