Man on Probation Arrested in Downtown Riverside for Allegedly Carrying ‘Jiggler’ Keys, Drugs

A man on probation for auto theft was rearrested in downtown Riverside after officers caught him carrying meth hidden in a flashlight as well as keys typically used to break into homes and cars, authorities said Sunday.

Officials detained Isaac Villegas around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street and Magnolia Avenue, near Riverside Community Hospital, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police said they stopped the 32-year-old local resident after receiving a call about a suspicious person riding a bike in the area.

A records check indicated that Villegas was under Post Release Community Supervision for grand theft auto, officials said.

During a search, officers found him to be in possession of several “jiggler” keys, which are keys that have been filed down or cut so they could be used to pick locks, according to the Police Department.

“When in the hands of someone on probation for car theft with priors, this is what we call a big ‘no no,'” the agency said in a statement.

Officers also found meth concealed in his flashlight, police added.

Villegas was booked into jail on suspicion of violating his probation and possession of a controlled substance and burglary tools, county inmate records show. He’s being held on 100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26, according to records.

A message detailing the case on the Police Department’s Facebook page said “#frustratedwithlawsthatdontwork” and “#pleaselearnyourlessonsoon,” among other hashtags.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.