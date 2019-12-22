× Pedestrian Dies After 2 Vehicles Struck Him in Pomona; 1 Driver Sought

Investigators on Sunday are searching for one of two drivers who fatally struck a pedestrian in Pomona, officials said.

The Pomona Police Department responded to a call about the crash at Holt Avenue near St. Paul Street around 7:35 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a male individual unconscious on the westbound lanes, according to the agency. He suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While police were at the site, a female individual arrived and identified herself as an involved driver in the incident, authorities said.

According to witnesses, the victim was initially hit by a different driver. He lay down on the No. 1 lane of westbound Holt Avenue, where he was struck by the second motorist, police learned from bystanders.

The first driver left the location and could not be found, officials said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name and provided no further details about the case.

Anyone with information can call the Pomona Police Department’s traffic services bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.