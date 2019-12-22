Temecula Man, 28, Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Another Man

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old Temecula man suspected of killing another man on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Andrew Temple was taken into custody the same day sheriff’s deputies found David Deschepper, 34, unresponsive in the 41000 block of Moreno Road in Temecula, authorities said. They were called to the area around 2 a.m. about a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

First responders tried to save Deschepper’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide investigators later arrived and inmate records show Temple was arrested at 12:30 p.m. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.

It’s unclear how he was identified as a suspect. Authorities have also not said how Deschepper died or other details in the case.

Anyone with information can reach Investigator Bishop at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Martinelli at 951-696-3000.