Tuesday Is the Best Day to Travel Ahead of Christmas in SoCal, Forecasters Say

Planning to drive up the Grapevine or into the mountains this holiday week? National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie has some advice for you:

“Right now, just drop everything, head on up,” she said Sunday morning. “Or Tuesday should also be a good day to travel.”

That’s because the first of two storm systems this week is moving its way southeast from the Gulf of Alaska across California, due to hit Los Angeles County by midday Sunday, Hoxsie said. About half an inch of rain is expected along the coast and coastal valleys through Monday, with up to 2 inches in south-facing foothills.

From 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected over the same period in Los Angeles County mountain areas above 5,000 feet, she said. Big Bear in San Bernardino County could see more than 6 inches.

FLOOD ADVISORY issued for the #CentralCoast unitl 1130 AM. Moderate rain with rates up to 0.50"/hour will continue. Expect nuisance flooding of urban areas such as roadways and low-lying areas. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BjTj6EPBht — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2019