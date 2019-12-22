Video Released in Police Shooting at Long Beach Bar (Warning: Graphic Video)

Police released body camera and surveillance camera footage over the weekend in connection with a deadly police shooting of a suspect who they say had just shot one employee to death and wounded another at a bar in Long Beach in October.

Delfon Kinney, 48, was killed in the officer-involved shooting, which took place shortly after midnight on Oct. 23 at the Bottoms Up Sports Bar, 1739 E. Artesia Blvd., according to Long Beach Police Department officials. He had just shot and killed 44-year-old Manuel Marquez, who was working as a bartender, and wounded another bar employee.

Video footage released by police Friday shows an officer approaching the bar in response to reports of a shooting inside when two gunshots can be heard ringing out from within.

The officer can then be seen raising his sidearm and firing two shots.

Surveillance camera video shows that Kinney had been at the bar for a little more than three hours when he became involved in a fight and pulled a gun.

He shot one employee in the torso, officials said. The wounded victim managed to escape the bar and survived.

“After this initial shooting with the employee, there is evidence that the suspect exchanged gunfire with an unknown patron of the business,” police said in a written statement issued shortly after the incident. “The suspect then moved to another portion of the business where he shot and killed (Marquez) before being confronted by the officer.”

Police ultimately entered the bar to find both Marquez and Kinney dead, authorities said. A revolver remained in Kinney’s hand.

Several bar patrons were found hiding from the gunfire in the bathroom, police said.

Marquez left behind three children and several grandchildren, his sister told KTLA. She said her brother was trying to help another bartender escape when he was shot.

The police shooting remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

